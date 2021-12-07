Ubisoft's 'playable NFTs' are cosmetics that you can sell for crypto

Ubisoft is boldly jumping into the NFT market with glorified cosmetic items that can be bought and sold with cryptocurrency.

Ubisoft is getting into NFTs, and they're calling it Ubisoft Quartz.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Ubisoft makes good on its promise to jump into blockchain and NFTs with a new program called Ubisoft Quartz. Ubisoft will use the Tezos blockchain for its Quartz platform for its NFTs, which are called "Digits". These are basically glorified cosmetic weapon and armor skins/textures that can be purchased and re-sold for cryptocurrency on NFT trading sites like Rarible. Ubisoft will receive a cut from every transaction on these sites. Although Digit NFTs are 100% cosmetic, the scheme is literally like the Real Money Auction House that killed Diablo III back in 2012...only for cosmetics.

Here's a baseline of how it works:

Connect your Tezos-compatible crypto-wallet to Ubisoft Quartz

"Acquire" the Digit NFTs from Ubisoft for crypto, earning them in-game, or via freebie promotions

Sell the NFT on a platform like Rarible for crypto gains

Each of the Digit NFTs in Ubisoft Quartz are part of a limited edition wave, so Ubisoft is basically attaching FOMO and artificial scarcity to their NFTs in an attempt to drive up demand (which is the main selling point of all NFTs).

The Digits all have serial numbers and show previous users who owned them. Ubisoft says that users can only have one of each edition at a time. The first Digit NFTS are free, and are coming to Ghost Recon Breakpoint soon...but you must have reached level 5 to get them.

Digits are only available to 18 year-olds in the following regions: USA, Canada, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Australia, and Brazil.