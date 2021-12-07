All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Ubisoft's 'playable NFTs' are cosmetics that you can sell for crypto

Ubisoft is boldly jumping into the NFT market with glorified cosmetic items that can be bought and sold with cryptocurrency.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Dec 7 2021 1:48 PM CST   |   Updated Tue, Dec 7 2021 1:55 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ubisoft is getting into NFTs, and they're calling it Ubisoft Quartz.

Ubisoft's 'playable NFTs' are cosmetics that you can sell for crypto 523 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Ubisoft makes good on its promise to jump into blockchain and NFTs with a new program called Ubisoft Quartz. Ubisoft will use the Tezos blockchain for its Quartz platform for its NFTs, which are called "Digits". These are basically glorified cosmetic weapon and armor skins/textures that can be purchased and re-sold for cryptocurrency on NFT trading sites like Rarible. Ubisoft will receive a cut from every transaction on these sites. Although Digit NFTs are 100% cosmetic, the scheme is literally like the Real Money Auction House that killed Diablo III back in 2012...only for cosmetics.

Here's a baseline of how it works:

  • Connect your Tezos-compatible crypto-wallet to Ubisoft Quartz
  • "Acquire" the Digit NFTs from Ubisoft for crypto, earning them in-game, or via freebie promotions
  • Sell the NFT on a platform like Rarible for crypto gains

Each of the Digit NFTs in Ubisoft Quartz are part of a limited edition wave, so Ubisoft is basically attaching FOMO and artificial scarcity to their NFTs in an attempt to drive up demand (which is the main selling point of all NFTs).

The Digits all have serial numbers and show previous users who owned them. Ubisoft says that users can only have one of each edition at a time. The first Digit NFTS are free, and are coming to Ghost Recon Breakpoint soon...but you must have reached level 5 to get them.

Digits are only available to 18 year-olds in the following regions: USA, Canada, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Australia, and Brazil.

Buy at Amazon

Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
$39.99$49.94$53.75
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/7/2021 at 1:54 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.