Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: 120FPS mode on PlayStation 5

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has Performance + Mode: up to 120FPS on PS5, near-instant load times, DualSense support.

Published Wed, Dec 8 2021 7:08 PM CST
If you've been waiting to play all of the Uncharted games and wanted to enjoy them with the best graphics and performance? Well, that's what the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on the PlayStation 5 will deliver. Check out the pre-order trailer:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will include Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy, both releasing on January 28, 2021, on the PlayStation 5. The PS5 version of the game includes some next-gen features including multiple display modes (Fidelity, Performance, and Performance+ Mode), near-instant load times, DualSense controller support, and more.

Already own Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or Uncharted 4: A Thief's End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle? That's fine... you can upgrade to the new Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for only $10. This bundle isn't valid for anyone who has claimed Uncharted 4: A Thief's End through PlayStation Plus.

  • Fidelity Mode - For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30fps target framerate.
  • Performance Mode - We carried over the high framerate PS4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate.
  • Performance+ Mode - If you're all about the smoothest gameplay possible and don't mind a resolution drop, try out our first ever Performance+ Mode which targets 120fps* at a 1080p resolution.
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection releases on PS5 on January 28, 2022, and will also be coming to the PC sometime later in the year.

