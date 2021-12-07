All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD, Intel, NVIDIA hosting CES 2022 press conferences on the same day

AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA will be hosting their CES 2022 press conferences all on the same day, expect a total technology overload.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 7 2021 10:49 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA will be hosting their CES 2022 press conferences all on the same day and we've got all of the times and details below.

AMD, Intel, NVIDIA hosting CES 2022 press conferences on the same day 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

AMD will be hosting its CES 2022 press conference starting January 4 @ 7AM PST / 3PM GMT, where we should see the new AMD Ryzen 6000 "Rembrandt" CPUs, AMD Ryzen CPUs with their next-gen 3D V-Cache technology, "Upcoming Graphics Solutions" and the new Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon 6400 series desktop GPUs.

Intel will be hosting its CES 2022 press conference starting January 4 @ 10AM PST / 6PM GMT, where they'll introduce the new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-P" mobile CPUs, new 12th Gen Core non-K "Alder Lake-S" desktop CPUs, and the exciting new Intel Arc Alchemist Mobile GPU.

NVIDIA will be hosting its CES 2022 press conference starting January 4 @ 8AM PST / 4PM GMT, where we'll be introduced to the new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB, and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$604.00
$650.00$619.99$899.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/7/2021 at 1:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.