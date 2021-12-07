AMD, Intel, NVIDIA hosting CES 2022 press conferences on the same day

AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA will be hosting their CES 2022 press conferences all on the same day, expect a total technology overload.

AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA will be hosting their CES 2022 press conferences all on the same day and we've got all of the times and details below.

AMD will be hosting its CES 2022 press conference starting January 4 @ 7AM PST / 3PM GMT, where we should see the new AMD Ryzen 6000 "Rembrandt" CPUs, AMD Ryzen CPUs with their next-gen 3D V-Cache technology, "Upcoming Graphics Solutions" and the new Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon 6400 series desktop GPUs.

Intel will be hosting its CES 2022 press conference starting January 4 @ 10AM PST / 6PM GMT, where they'll introduce the new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-P" mobile CPUs, new 12th Gen Core non-K "Alder Lake-S" desktop CPUs, and the exciting new Intel Arc Alchemist Mobile GPU.

NVIDIA will be hosting its CES 2022 press conference starting January 4 @ 8AM PST / 4PM GMT, where we'll be introduced to the new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB, and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.