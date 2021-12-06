Halo Infinite launch times revealed: No midnight release
343 Industries reveals the exact worldwide regional unlock timings for Halo Infinite's campaign, confirms no midnight launch.
@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Dec 6 2021 3:31 PM CST
Halo Infinite's campaign is just two days away from release, but fans will have to wait until the actual day of December 8 to play it. 343i has confirmed Halo Infinite will not have a midnight launch the night before official release similar to other Bungie-era Halo games. The good news is the campaign is releasing simultaneously across the globe at the same time.
Check below for exact times per specific region:
- Seattle - 10AM PST
- New York - 1PM EST
- Mexico City - 12PM CST
- Sao Paulo - 3PM BRT
- London - 8PM GMT
- Berlin - 7PM CET
- Moscow - 9PM MSK
- Riyadh - 9PM AST
- New Delhi - 11:30 PM IST
- Tokyo - December 9, 3AM JST
- Hong Kong - December 9, 2AM HKT
- Sydney - December 9, 5AM AEDT
- Auckland - December 9, 7AM NZDT
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com
