Halo Infinite launch times revealed: No midnight release

343 Industries reveals the exact worldwide regional unlock timings for Halo Infinite's campaign, confirms no midnight launch.

Published Mon, Dec 6 2021 3:31 PM CST
Halo Infinite's full worldwide unlock timings have been announced by 343 Industries--here's when you can play the campaign.

Halo Infinite's campaign is just two days away from release, but fans will have to wait until the actual day of December 8 to play it. 343i has confirmed Halo Infinite will not have a midnight launch the night before official release similar to other Bungie-era Halo games. The good news is the campaign is releasing simultaneously across the globe at the same time.

Check below for exact times per specific region:

  • Seattle - 10AM PST
  • New York - 1PM EST
  • Mexico City - 12PM CST
  • Sao Paulo - 3PM BRT
  • London - 8PM GMT
  • Berlin - 7PM CET
  • Moscow - 9PM MSK
  • Riyadh - 9PM AST
  • New Delhi - 11:30 PM IST
  • Tokyo - December 9, 3AM JST
  • Hong Kong - December 9, 2AM HKT
  • Sydney - December 9, 5AM AEDT
  • Auckland - December 9, 7AM NZDT
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

