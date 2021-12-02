All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Strange massive black hole found, experts say there's 'no explanation'

A team of astronomers discovered a strangely massive black hole at the center of a galaxy that is orbiting the Milky Way.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Dec 2 2021 2:04 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Astronomers were trying to measure the dark matter profile for one of the Milky Way's satellite galaxies and discovered a massive black hole at the galaxy's center.

Strange massive black hole found, experts say there's 'no explanation' 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Astronomers from The University of Texas at Austin's McDonald Observatory were inspecting a Milky Way dwarf galaxy called Leo I in an attempt to find out of dark matter density increases or decreases towards a galaxy's center. Leo I lacks dark matter, hence its selection as an inspection candidate. The astronomers compiled the data and implemented it, along with models, into a supercomputer and were shocked at the results.

"The models are screaming that you need a black hole at the center; you don't really need a lot of dark matter. You have a very small galaxy that is falling into the Milky Way, and its black hole is about as massive as the Milky Way's. The mass ratio is absolutely huge. The Milky Way is dominant; the Leo I black hole is almost comparable," said UT astronomer, Karl Gebhardt.

A black hole almost the size of the one at the center of the Milky Way was discovered. This discovery may redefine astronomers' understanding of the evolution of galaxies. UT Austin doctoral graduate Maria Jose Bustamante, who led the team of astronomers, said, "there is no explanation for this kind of black hole in dwarf spheroidal galaxies."

The team of researchers found that the results from the data were different from past models of Leo I, and the disparities can be attributed to a combination of better data, supercomputer simulations, and the center of the galaxy being mostly unexplored.

"If the mass of Leo I's black hole is high, that may explain how black holes grow in massive galaxies," Gebhardt said. As eventually, Leo I's black hole would merge with the black hole at the center of the Milky Way, significantly increasing its mass.

Buy at Amazon

Market Trendz Official Logo NASA I Smaller Upper Left Chest Logo NASA

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.95
$17.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2021 at 12:47 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.