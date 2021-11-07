All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 898: preparing for November 30 unveil

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 7 2021 10:53 PM CST
Qualcomm hosts its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in early December, where I now miss attending the in-person events held in Maui, Hawaii. But this year, we're to expect the next-gen Snapdragon 898 SoC to be unveiled.

Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 898: preparing for November 30 unveil 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 should be unveiled on day one of the Snapdragon Tech Summit, on November 30, with the event running through to December 2 -- as it always did -- as a 3-day event. The new Snapdragon 898 will reportedly be mass-produced on Samsung's new 4nm process, and not TSMC's new 4nm process.

As for the performance upgrades, we should expect the new Snapdragon 898 to offer around 20% more performance over the current-gen flagship Snapdragon 888. Apple is on the scene in a big way with its new in-house M1 Max and M1 Pro SoCs that are offering tremendous performance in a mobile chip, made on TSMC's fresh new 5nm node.

We should expect power efficiency upgrades, as well as upgrades to Wi-Fi technologies, new charging technologies, camera upgrades, and more from Qualcomm during its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit on November 30 to December 2, 2021.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

