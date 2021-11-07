Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 898: preparing for November 30 unveil
Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 898 should be unveiled on November 30, and will reportedly be made on Samsung's new 4nm process.
Qualcomm hosts its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in early December, where I now miss attending the in-person events held in Maui, Hawaii. But this year, we're to expect the next-gen Snapdragon 898 SoC to be unveiled.
The next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 should be unveiled on day one of the Snapdragon Tech Summit, on November 30, with the event running through to December 2 -- as it always did -- as a 3-day event. The new Snapdragon 898 will reportedly be mass-produced on Samsung's new 4nm process, and not TSMC's new 4nm process.
As for the performance upgrades, we should expect the new Snapdragon 898 to offer around 20% more performance over the current-gen flagship Snapdragon 888. Apple is on the scene in a big way with its new in-house M1 Max and M1 Pro SoCs that are offering tremendous performance in a mobile chip, made on TSMC's fresh new 5nm node.
We should expect power efficiency upgrades, as well as upgrades to Wi-Fi technologies, new charging technologies, camera upgrades, and more from Qualcomm during its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit on November 30 to December 2, 2021.