All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA's rover captures video of a helicopter flying on Mars surface

343i made this one big change to please Halo Infinite players

343 Industries was quick to respond to feedback and released a patch that changes Halo Infinite's new XP-based challenge system.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Nov 20 2021 4:17 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo Infinite's controversial progression system is getting overhauled slowly but surely.

343i made this one big change to please Halo Infinite players 776 | TweakTown.com

Progression is a bit wonky in Halo Infinite, and instead of earning XP from every match, experience points are only rewarded for completing challenges. You couldn't get XP for just completing games. Until now, that is.

343i has made good on its promise to start using fan feedback to quickly adjust and change Halo Infinite's multiplayer. The first big change was giving players a new daily challenge for simply completing a match. Finishing a game will now give you 50 XP...but only once a day (this is a daily challenge and is only offered once a day). 343i has also doubled the duration of XP boosters and they now last 1 hour instead of 30 minutes which makes it even easier to rank up.

Make no mistake though: Challenges are here to stay. This is how Halo Infinite's progression system was set up so you shouldn't expect that core framework to change. What will change is the number and variety of challenges made available on a daily, weekly, and seasonal basis.

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite Standard Edition - Xbox Series X & Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/20/2021 at 3:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.