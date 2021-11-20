343i made this one big change to please Halo Infinite players

343 Industries was quick to respond to feedback and released a patch that changes Halo Infinite's new XP-based challenge system.

Halo Infinite's controversial progression system is getting overhauled slowly but surely.

Progression is a bit wonky in Halo Infinite, and instead of earning XP from every match, experience points are only rewarded for completing challenges. You couldn't get XP for just completing games. Until now, that is.

343i has made good on its promise to start using fan feedback to quickly adjust and change Halo Infinite's multiplayer. The first big change was giving players a new daily challenge for simply completing a match. Finishing a game will now give you 50 XP...but only once a day (this is a daily challenge and is only offered once a day). 343i has also doubled the duration of XP boosters and they now last 1 hour instead of 30 minutes which makes it even easier to rank up.

Make no mistake though: Challenges are here to stay. This is how Halo Infinite's progression system was set up so you shouldn't expect that core framework to change. What will change is the number and variety of challenges made available on a daily, weekly, and seasonal basis.