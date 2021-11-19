Halo Infinite campaign is officially finished and ready to ship
343 Industries has put the finishing touches on Halo Infinite's campaign to meet its December 8 release date.
Halo Infinite has officially gone gold and is now 100% finished and ready to ship to retailers. This is a huge milestone for 343i; after six long years of game development and architecting a brand new Slipspace games engine, Infinite is now ready to be deployed on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
343i has done a fantastic job turning Infinite around. The 2020 campaign reveal showed off lackluster graphics and washed-out effects. All of that has changed and Infinite looks very good in both campaign and multiplayer.
Infinite's campaign is also an open-world RPG, which no-doubt complicated things. Master Chief can level up his abilities, armor, and equipment, and there's even Far Cry-esque outposts to conquer and secure. One of the coolest things is the randomized loot offered by high-level enemies; you can find swords that do extra damage not unlike the REQ cards from Halo 5.
Halo Infinite will release December 8, 2021 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC.
New Halo Infinite details
- Prometheans aren't in the game (yes!)
- Halo Infinite takes place 18 months after Halo 5
- Players will find dead Spartans throughout the campaign and take parts of their armor
- Grappleshot can knock jackal shields out of the way
- Mangler is mid-range unlike mauler, can get headshots
- Spartan cores are basically equipment level ups (think of it as a skill point)
- Stalker rifle, basically a sniper rifle, can be vented
- Legendary will reportedly be very hard
- Lots of little side objectives, hidden content, areas you can't get to without equipment like a grappleshot
- Different regions have High Value Targets, which are mini-bosses with lots of enemies around them
- RNG loot in the form of more powerful weapons
- New Valor experience levels up as you do good things in the world, kind of like a level up system
- Super-soldier base assault is one of the end-game goals apart from the campaign
