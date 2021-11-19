Halo Infinite campaign is officially finished and ready to ship

Halo Infinite's huge campaign is now 100% finished and ready to ship on mass-produced discs, won't be delayed past December 8.

343 Industries has put the finishing touches on Halo Infinite's campaign to meet its December 8 release date.

Halo Infinite has officially gone gold and is now 100% finished and ready to ship to retailers. This is a huge milestone for 343i; after six long years of game development and architecting a brand new Slipspace games engine, Infinite is now ready to be deployed on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

343i has done a fantastic job turning Infinite around. The 2020 campaign reveal showed off lackluster graphics and washed-out effects. All of that has changed and Infinite looks very good in both campaign and multiplayer.

Infinite's campaign is also an open-world RPG, which no-doubt complicated things. Master Chief can level up his abilities, armor, and equipment, and there's even Far Cry-esque outposts to conquer and secure. One of the coolest things is the randomized loot offered by high-level enemies; you can find swords that do extra damage not unlike the REQ cards from Halo 5.

Halo Infinite will release December 8, 2021 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC.

