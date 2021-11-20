Innosilicon's new Fenhua No.1 high-end GPU: GDDR6X, PCIe 4.0, HDMI 2.1

Innosilicon Technology has just announced its new "high-performance GPU for servers" with the introduction of the Fenghua No.1 graphics card.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

There's no detailed specifications of the Innosilicon Technology Fenghua No.1 GPU, but it will pack high-end GDDR6X memory, PCIe 4.0 support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity with e-DisplayPort 1.4 thrown in. Fenghua No.1 having GDDR6X memory is a big deal as NVIDIA is the only one using it on their highest-end GPUs, while AMD uses regular GDDR6 memory.

We don't know how much GDDR6X memory the Fenghua No.1 GPU will have, nor what bandwidth it'll be cranking along with but we should expect it to be at 21Gbps. Innosilison Technology explains: "It is reported that "Fenghua No. 1" GPU is the industry's first rendering GPU that adopts the world's top GDDR6X high-bandwidth video memory technology and cutting-edge technologies such as Innolink chiplet".

You won't be buying one of these at Best Buy and running Battlefield 2042 on it, as I'm sure it's going to be gimped to high hell with limited API support. But, we'll see very soon.

"China's patented physical unclonable encryption PUF technology, PCIe 4.0, HDMI2.1, DP/ Self-developed advanced technologies such as eDP 1.4 have also gathered in one core. "Fenghua No. 1" is the first domestically compatible 4K high-definition desktop and high-performance server-grade GPU, supporting domestic Linux, Android, and Windows operating systems; supporting mainstream graphics frameworks such as OpenGL/OpenGLES/OpenCL/Vulkan/DX; supporting VR /AR/AI; Smoothly supports data center-level multi-user application scenarios such as multi-channel cloud games, cloud phones, cloud offices, and cloud desktops. The successful tape-out of "Fenghua No. 1" demonstrates the strong strength and low-key style of Inspur in the custom development of advanced technology IP and GPU".