TRENDING NOW: NASA's rover captures video of a helicopter flying on Mars surface

Innosilicon's new Fenhua No.1 high-end GPU: GDDR6X, PCIe 4.0, HDMI 2.1

Innosilicon Technology's new 'high-performance GPU for servers' uses GDDR6X memory, PCIe 4.0 support, and HDMI 2.1 output.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Nov 20 2021 8:56 PM CST
Innosilicon Technology has just announced its new "high-performance GPU for servers" with the introduction of the Fenghua No.1 graphics card.

Innosilicon's new Fenhua No.1 high-end GPU: GDDR6X, PCIe 4.0, HDMI 2.1 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

There's no detailed specifications of the Innosilicon Technology Fenghua No.1 GPU, but it will pack high-end GDDR6X memory, PCIe 4.0 support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity with e-DisplayPort 1.4 thrown in. Fenghua No.1 having GDDR6X memory is a big deal as NVIDIA is the only one using it on their highest-end GPUs, while AMD uses regular GDDR6 memory.

We don't know how much GDDR6X memory the Fenghua No.1 GPU will have, nor what bandwidth it'll be cranking along with but we should expect it to be at 21Gbps. Innosilison Technology explains: "It is reported that "Fenghua No. 1" GPU is the industry's first rendering GPU that adopts the world's top GDDR6X high-bandwidth video memory technology and cutting-edge technologies such as Innolink chiplet".

Innosilicon's new Fenhua No.1 high-end GPU: GDDR6X, PCIe 4.0, HDMI 2.1 08 | TweakTown.com

You won't be buying one of these at Best Buy and running Battlefield 2042 on it, as I'm sure it's going to be gimped to high hell with limited API support. But, we'll see very soon.

"China's patented physical unclonable encryption PUF technology, PCIe 4.0, HDMI2.1, DP/ Self-developed advanced technologies such as eDP 1.4 have also gathered in one core. "Fenghua No. 1" is the first domestically compatible 4K high-definition desktop and high-performance server-grade GPU, supporting domestic Linux, Android, and Windows operating systems; supporting mainstream graphics frameworks such as OpenGL/OpenGLES/OpenCL/Vulkan/DX; supporting VR /AR/AI; Smoothly supports data center-level multi-user application scenarios such as multi-channel cloud games, cloud phones, cloud offices, and cloud desktops. The successful tape-out of "Fenghua No. 1" demonstrates the strong strength and low-key style of Inspur in the custom development of advanced technology IP and GPU".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

