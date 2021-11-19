Embracer Group will release 25 new AAA games by 2026

Embracer Group will release 26 new AAA games by March 2026 across all of its publishers, developers, and 82 worldwide studios.

Embracer Group's 80 studios are going to be very busy over the next 5 years with a huge slate of upcoming AAA releases.

Embracer Group (formerly THQ Nordic) just posted up its Q2'21 results, confirming strong sales driven by digital earnings and a look at the company's ambitious release pipeline.

The company plans to release 25 AAA games by March 2026, which is more than most companies release in 10 years. This makes sense considering Embracer has an immense arsenal of 80 studios with a total of 9,000 employees.

This news comes after Volition, one of Embracer's studios, delayed the Saints Row reboot to August 2022. The game was originally supposed to release in February 2022 during the FY2021 period. Now Embracer says that Saints Row and one other unannounced game has been delayed into next year. Could that game be Dead Island 2, which has been in development since 2013? Hmm.

Some impressive stats from Embracer Group's latest brief, followed by a quote from Embracer:

262 IPs

197 games in development (67 of which are announced, 130 haven't been announced)