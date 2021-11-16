All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite is out now on consoles and PC, breaks Steam records

Halo Infinite is out now on consoles and PC, and it's already smashing records by becoming the most-played Xbox game on Steam.

Published Tue, Nov 16 2021 1:28 PM CST
Halo Infinite is now the most-played Microsoft first-party game on Steam after just one day on the market.

Halo Infinite surprise dropped yesterday to celebrate 20 years of Xbox. The free-to-play shooter is rocketing to the top with huge engagement numbers, especially on Steam where it has amassed over 272,000 players in just 24 hours. This makes Halo Infinite one of the most-played games on Steam and the most popular Xbox game ever released on the platform.

So far the Steam servers haven't buckled under the weight of hundreds of thousands of players, with peak players hitting 272,586. At the time of writing the game has over 146,000 players on Steam, and currently sits at the fourth spot in Steam's top 5 most-played games of all time list. That's quite an achievement for Microsoft and we might start seeing new updates on combined platform player counts and monetization in the coming weeks.

The full Halo Infinite campaign experience launches on December 8, 2021 on PC and Xbox consoles. It's a Play Anywhere game so if you buy it for consoles you also get a PC copy, and it's also coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

