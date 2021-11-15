All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Earth found to have a second 'Moon', but it won't be around forever

Tesla is upgrading its Supercharger network, adding Starlink support

Tesla is beginning to upgrade some Supercharger stations with Starlink satellite dishes, which could enable a lot of new features.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Mon, Nov 15 2021 11:46 AM CST   |   Updated Mon, Nov 15 2021 9:47 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tesla has begun to add Starlink functionality to some Supercharger stations across America, with multiple people online spotting satellite dishes appearing in Lake City, Florida, and Lisbon, Connecticut.

Tesla is upgrading its Supercharger network, adding Starlink support 3 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Tesla already supports free in-car cellular connectivity for limited features such as email or simple navigation and offers a Premium Connectivity subscription for a $10 monthly fee which supports more data-intensive features. However, when connected to a Wi-Fi network, all Internet features are free to use.

Elon Musk recently replied to other users on Twitter that expressed a desire to see Wi-Fi built into all Supercharger stations, stating that they all eventually would. Now it seems the rollout has begun, potentially enabling a plethora of features. Enabling full Wi-Fi functionality between the car and the Starlink network would allow users full Internet access in the downtime spent charging at stations on a long road trip, without subscribing to the Premium Connectivity plan.

Tesla is upgrading its Supercharger network, adding Starlink support 2 | TweakTown.com

With over 1600 satellites, supplementing the Supercharger network with access to Starlink would offer reliable Internet connections in rural areas, helping to support expansions into more remote locations and increasing national coverage. Internet connections ensure payments for charging can be processed and enable updates for Tesla vehicles to be downloaded and installed. The former is especially important as Tesla plans to open up the Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric cars.

In any situation, users would certainly appreciate the quality of life improvement of being able to relax and stream something while waiting for a charge to complete without needing to pay extra for a subscription.

Buy at Amazon

Premium Tesla Logo Accessories Mens Adjustable Closure Baseball Hat

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2021 at 9:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:electrek.co, engadget.com, twitter.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.