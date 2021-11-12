All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Subway tuna claimed to have strange DNA, says lawsuit

A lawsuit has claimed that Subway tuna isn't 100% tuna and that DNA from other animal species has been detected in samples.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Nov 12 2021 5:07 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Subway's tuna is being attacked for its authenticity by people behind a lawsuit that claims the company's tuna isn't actually just tuna but a mixture of other things labeled as tuna.

Subway tuna claimed to have strange DNA, says lawsuit 01 | TweakTown.com

A lawsuit was filed against Subway that characterized its tuna as a "mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna." This lawsuit sparked heavy criticism from Subway as the company rejected all the claims. Now a new suit has surfaced that leans on DNA testing of Subway tuna samples acquired from multiple locations. However, the results from the testing yielded lacking evidence, according to the court.

Barber Lab at UCLA's Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology tested the samples, and of the 20 samples tested, only one contained tuna DNA and all 20 contained chicken DNA. Additionally, 11 samples contained pork, and seven more had beef. The Washington Post reports that customers with strict dietary requirements for health or religious reasons would have consumed the tuna without knowing its contents. However, the results from the test have been rejected by Subway, with a Subway spokesperson reinforcing its stance on having "high-quality, wild-caught, 100 percent tuna."

"The fact remains that Subway tuna is real and strictly regulated by the FDA in the US and other government entities around the world," said the spokesperson.

Mark Goodman, an attorney representing Subway, said, "The plaintiffs' latest attempt to state a claim against Subway is just as meritless as their prior attempts. These claims are false and will be proven to be completely meritless if the case gets past the pleading stage."

Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.97
$9.97$9.97$10.79
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2021 at 11:26 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.