All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Fallout 5: Bethesda only has 'one page' of ideas ready

Fallout 5 is a loooooooong ways away: Bethesda's Todd Howard says the studio only has one page of ideas ready for the game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Nov 11 2021 2:11 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Bethesda's current focus goes like this: Starfield -> The Elder Scrolls VI -> Fallout 5

Fallout 5: Bethesda only has 'one page' of ideas ready 88 | TweakTown.com

It's going to be a long, long time before another mainline Fallout releases from Bethesda Game Studios. In fact, the studio has about one page of plans for the sequel. Right now Bethesda is all-in on Starfield, their first major new IP in the last 25 years that will not only flex a brand new next-gen games engine, but establish data, content, and features that will power all future games from the studio.

Then after Starfield the team is going right into The Elder Scrolls VI. But what about Fallout? There's not much to say about a Fallout 5.

"Fallout is really part of our DNA here. We've worked with other people from time to time, I can't say what's going to happen. We have a one-pager on Fallout 5, on what we want to do," Bethesda Game Studios Game Director Todd Howard said in a recent IGN Unfiltered interview.

"Again if I could wave my hand and have that out...I would like to find a way to accelerate what we do but I can't really say today or commit to anything on what's gong to happen other than our cadence is Starfield and then Elder Scrolls VI."

Read Also Elder Scrolls 6 to redefine next-gen Creation Engine 2 technology

Howard also makes an interesting point regarding Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online.

These live games are designed to carry the franchise forward and bridge the gap between mainline sequel releases. It's been 10 years since a new Elder Scrolls, but ESO has done a great job carrying the IP forward.

The same is true for Fallout 76, which has carried the ongoing 6-year gap between Fallout 4 and the next Fallout.

So for the time being don't expect to see another big Fallout 5 sequel from BGS. Other partners could jump in and do something similar to Fallout New Vegas, but for now all we have is Fallout 76...for better or worse.

Buy at Amazon

Fallout 4 - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$5.98
$5.98$5.90$14.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2021 at 1:33 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.