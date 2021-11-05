Xbox gamers can pre-load Battlefield 2042 four days before PC

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S owners can pre-load Battlefield 2042 four days before other platforms, Game Pass users get a trial.

Xbox gamers get to pre-load Battlefield 2042 four days earlier than PC and PlayStation users, DICE today confirmed.

Battlefield 2042's worldwide pre-load timings are now up and they reveal something interesting: Xbox gamers get first dibs. This could be a result of EA's marketing deal with Xbox for Battlefield 2042 but it ultimately doesn't amount to much because no one can start playing the game until early access goes live on November 12.

Also remember that Xbox gamers can technically pre-download games they don't own yet with the game unlocking once they officially buy it.

Here's what the breakdown looks like: