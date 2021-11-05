All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Xbox gamers can pre-load Battlefield 2042 four days before PC

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S owners can pre-load Battlefield 2042 four days before other platforms, Game Pass users get a trial.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Nov 5 2021 11:37 AM CDT
Xbox gamers get to pre-load Battlefield 2042 four days earlier than PC and PlayStation users, DICE today confirmed.

Battlefield 2042's worldwide pre-load timings are now up and they reveal something interesting: Xbox gamers get first dibs. This could be a result of EA's marketing deal with Xbox for Battlefield 2042 but it ultimately doesn't amount to much because no one can start playing the game until early access goes live on November 12.

Also remember that Xbox gamers can technically pre-download games they don't own yet with the game unlocking once they officially buy it.

Here's what the breakdown looks like:

  • Pre-Loads - Xbox on November 6 (3AM EST, 12AM PST), PC and PS4 on November 10
  • Early Access - November 12 (Pre-orders, EA Play and EA Play Pro subscribers, as well as Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on consoles and PC)
  • Official retail release date - November 19, 2021
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

