Call of Duty 2022: Modern Warfare 2 to add Hazard Zone mode to Warzone

Infinity Ward's new Call of Duty Modern Warfare II reboot sequel will reportedly have a new Warzone mode alongside a new map.

Published Mon, Nov 1 2021 5:02 PM CDT
Infinity Ward's new Modern Warfare reboot sequel will add a new game mode to Warzone, sources tell VideoGameChronicle.

Next year's Call of Duty game will reportedly be a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot. Like all modern Call of Duty games since Black Ops 4, the new Modern Warfare II will integrate directly in Warzone, the billion-dollar free-to-play titan that now serves as the core for the brand.

According to VGC, Modern Warfare II won't just add a new map like the upcoming WWII-themed Vanguard, but a new game mode that's reportedly similar to Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone. The main objective of Hazard Zone sees a squad-based spin on battle royale set in a sprawling map with PvPvE combat and collection-based survival game mechanics.

The Modern Warfare II map itself may be a combination of all old-school maps from the 2009 Modern Warfare 2 in one massive area.

Neither Infinity Ward nor Activision have mentioned Call of Duty 2022, but we may hear more info during the company's earnings call on November 3.

Everything we know about Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

