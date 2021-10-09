All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Infinity Ward's new studio to help Modern Warfare II development

Infinity Ward opens a new studio in Austin, Texas to help ramp up development of 2022's Call of Duty Modern Warfare II sequel.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Oct 9 2021 1:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Infinity Ward has opened a new studio branch in Austin, Texas to help development of its next AAA Call of Duty game, the company has announced.

Infinity Ward's new studio to help Modern Warfare II development 87 | TweakTown.com

Call of Duty 2022's development is underway, and while Activision will enlist most of its studios to help the game's development, the project is being led by Infinity Ward. Rumor has it the next game will be titled Modern Warfare II and be a sequel to 2019's reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise. While Infinity Ward hasn't confirmed any details yet they are ramping up for something big and have opened a new studio branch in Texas to help with the game.

The Austin, Texas branch will join existing teams based in California, Poland, and Mexico. The studio is currently on a massive hiring spree and has 111 jobs available across its offices, however there's no listings available for the newly-opened Texas studio.

Most notable job listings have confirmed Modern Warfare II will use "cutting edge rendering and AI technologies," possibly leveraging the machine learning inference capabilities of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Other job postings also mention that Call of Duty 2022 should have both campaign and co-operative modes.

Founded in 2002, Infinity Ward is the original studio behind the Call of Duty franchise. We are located in Woodland Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles and have offices in Poland, Mexico and our newest in Austin, Texas. In creating one of the most memorable franchises in video game history, our fans are the center of everything we do. We believe that creating relationships with our community can result in some amazing bonds, inspire us to create, and help us push the Call of Duty franchise to new heights.

We are dedicated to delivering incredible experiences to our fans and sharing our passion along the way.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$55.95
$56.99$58.90$59.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/9/2021 at 10:34 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.