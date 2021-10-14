Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone: 32-player PvPvE squad survival action

Battlefield 2042's new Hazard Zone takes massive All Out Warfare maps and puts a unique collect-and-extract spin on battle royale.

DICE today announced details on Battlefield 2042's new Hazard Zone, the third major gametype featured in Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone sounds pretty unique. It's essentially a squad-based battle royale with PvPvE elements where players aren't just killing one another, but trying to secure hard drives from pods that crash down from space. The goal is to secure as many drives as you can without dying and extract them safely. As DICE explains: "scavenge for valuable resources as foes and cataclysmic storms close in."

Hazard Zone is set in all seven All Out Warfare maps so there's tons of areas to find the orbital-drop drives. It's a 32-player game mode with squads of 4, so that's 8x squads of 4. Players explore the maps in squads of four specialists to grab drives, taking on AI enemies as well as other players. The AI is randomized across each match. Destructive map-wide weather effects are also closing in (not unlike Battlefield V's Firestorm) forcing players closer and closer together as the match goes on.

You can buy weapons, tactical upgrades, and gadgets with an in-game currency called Dark Market Credits (DMC), and even call in vehicles and ranger robot dogs to help even the odds via random laptops strewn across the maps called uplinks.

Once you die there's no easy way to respawn. Teammates can res you with redeploy uplinks. "Be careful: if you go down, your teammates can only bring you back under special circumstances."

There are 15 Tactical Upgrades available at launch, and here's a quick glimpse at some of them: Extra Throwable - Carry +1 of your selected throwable Gadget.

Insider Information - Show the landing position of crashing capsules 30 seconds before they arrive.

Loadout Insurance - Reimburse 25% of upgrades and Loadout cost if you die.

Negotiated Bounty - +50% Dark Market Credits bounty when killing Opposing Forces

Quickdraw Holster - Swap between weapons 15% faster

There's two extraction phases: One early on, and one later in the match. The later extraction phase is where things get really chaotic. The storm is starting to take effect and the remaining data drives can be seen by all players.

Match rewards are based on quantity of drives that are captured. The more drives you get, the more XP is awarded and the more progress you make towards the battle pass. You also get bonus DMC credits to spend on future matches.

Battlefield 2042's new Hazard Zone will be available day one with the base game.

Here's a Q&A from the developers with more info: