Pakistan GPU prices are insane: GeForce GTX 1660 Ti costs $850!

GPU prices have gone absolutely insane worldwide, but even the older-gen AMD Radeon RX 480 is still selling for $585 in 2021.

We all know GPU prices are crazy, but there are markets where you really do just scratch your head and wonder how many people along the way are making money right now.

Well, prices down in the South Asian and Middle Eastern markets are interesting -- with retailers and scalpers thrown into the mix, but also official distributors and even AIB partners. The mix of these people actually allow certain procedures to take place, and then retailers are left without graphics cards -- or scalped prices -- with profits squeezed out of customers.

This means if you want a single GPU or maybe you're powering a crypto mine and need 10-20-50 x graphics cards, the scalpers and everyone in between are making a bad situation even worse. Things have gotten so bad that there are retailers in the Pakistan market selling older Radeon GPUs for crazy high prices.

SAPPHIRE NITRO Radeon RX 480 8G: $585 or so

Radeon RX 570 8G: $585 or so

SAPPHIRE NITRO Radeon RX 570 8G: $585 or so

SAPPHIRE NITRO+ Radeon RX Vega 64: $965 or so

SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX Vega 56: $790 or so

SAPPHIRE NITRO Radeon RX 690 8G: $622 or so

SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 5600 XT 6G: $815 or so

Things are even worse with other retailers, with the ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card costing PKR 650,000 which works out to around $3800. Pretty damn crazy, while the ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3080 Ti costs around $2780 or so.

These prices aren't even final retail prices, with our friends at Wccftech adding: "Those will be even higher".