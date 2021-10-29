All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
China says it has a supercomputer that puts Google's to shame

A research paper from the University of Science and Technology of China has claimed it has created a next-gen supercomputer.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Oct 29 2021 4:02 AM CDT
A research paper out of China has detailed an achievement in the quantum computing realm, as the paper states the researchers have created a quantum computer that puts Google's to shame.

China says it has a supercomputer that puts Google's to shame 01 | TweakTown.com

The paper states that the Chinese research team has achieved a quantum computation advantage in two mainstream technical routes; superconducting quantum computing and photonics quantum computing. The Global Times reports that the team has designed a 66-qubit programmable superconducting quantum computing system. This system is named "Zuchongzhi".

Additionally, the report states China's new quantum system is reportedly 10 million times faster than the current fastest supercomputer. On top of being "10 million times faster than the current fastest supercomputer", the supercomputer's calculation complexity is more than 1 million times higher than Google's Sycamore processor, and if true, China has achieved a quantum advantage in a superconducting quantum computing system.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:journals.aps.org, thenextweb.com, globaltimes.cn

