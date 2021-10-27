Next-gen Xbox 2042: 32K 480FPS perf with 1 exaFLOPs quantum processor

Microsoft teases its next- next- next-gen Xbox with a holographic display, quantum processor, and 1 million teraflops of power.

Announcing the Xbox 2042, the world's most powerful video games console with over 1 million TFLOPs of compute power.

Microsoft just put out a hilarious promo for Battlefield 2042 that details what kind of crazy next-gen games hardware that might exist in 21 years. Sure the world of Battlefield 2042 has literally crumbled under climate change and obliterating world powers, but at least video games are more advanced than ever, right?

The fake advertisement dives into nascent technologies like quantum computing, neural interfaces, special contacts you can pop into your eyes for controller-less interactions, and a full holographic display. This reminds me of the super Wii console used in that episode of South Park where Cartman freezes himself to go to the future.

Xbox 2042 specifications

32K resolution with up to 480FPS performance

1 quintillion floating-point operations

1 exa-FLOPs of compute power

Quantum SoC

Holographic user interface

Living, breathing AI

And yes, the Xbox 2042 isn't real. Maybe some day...just not today. Microsoft is however already working on next-gen Xbox consoles though.