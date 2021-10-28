All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX reminds you just how far its come with 'Gateway to Mars' video

Elon Musk's SpaceX has posted a new short video to its Twitter account showcasing just how far the space company has come.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 3:04 AM CDT
Elon Musk's SpaceX has certainly come a long way since its inception, and the company wants you to remember that with a short new hype video released onto its Twitter account.

The video showcases a behind-the-scenes look at the construction process occurring at SpaceX's Starbase in Texas. The video reveals the several stages of development for the Starship launch vehicle that only recently completed its first successful firing of a Raptor vacuum engine attached to a Starship prototype. The video is captioned "Gateway to Mars", reminding everyone that Mars is the destination and that Starship will be the vehicle that will take humanity there.

After the successful test firing of the Raptor vacuum engine attached to a Starship prototype, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted out that "If all goes well, Starship will be ready for its first orbital launch attempt next month, pending regulatory approval". SpaceX, along with everyone else that is interested in Starships first orbital launch, is now patiently waiting for launch approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). For more information on this story, and Starship, check out this link here.

SpaceX reminds you just how far its come with 'Gateway to Mars' video 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:cnet.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

