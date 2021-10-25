All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
These leaked Oculus videos may reveal a new headset and controllers

A big leak over the weekend exposed details of a new headset coming from Oculus that should have been secret until Thursday.

Published Mon, Oct 25 2021 1:38 AM CDT
The rumors of a new Oculus headset are starting to look very real. A set of video clips leaked from the Oculus website shows a headset with a more compact design. Could this be the rumored Quest Pro?

Twitter user Bastian (@Basti564) dropped a bombshell leak this weekend, with four new animated clips from Oculus that show different user experiences for an as-yet-unannounced VR headset. The cartoon renderings show a headset with a smaller, more compact visor that follows the contour of the lenses and nose cut-out. It also appears to have a more robust head strap with a counterweight-possibly where the battery is stored like in the Vive Focus 3.

The first video clip shows a woman trying out outfits for her avatar in front of a virtual mirror. There may be more than just a fashion aspect to this scene, though. Bastian also pointed out that Facebook Reality Labs filed for a patent covering a full-body motion tracking mixed reality solution that requires a reflective surface like a mirror.

These leaked Oculus videos may reveal a new headset and controllers 01 | TweakTown.com

Another clip is about productivity, showing someone transitioning from working at their desk to joining a collaborative virtual environment. A follow-up productivity clip also shows someone using the bottom of the controllers as a pen tip to circle something on a virtual whiteboard. Another person uses their hands to interact with a 3D model on a virtual table. The controllers you see in these clips closely resemble some images that leaked last month.

Finally, the fourth clip seems to demonstrate that it will soon be easier to enjoy VR with your friends and jump seamlessly between experiences together. If I had to guess, it's this clip that will be the most pertinent to Facebook's entire future. The company is reportedly preparing to change its whole corporate structure and its name to better align with its vision for the metaverse.

Incredibly, the videos that Bastion released were actually found hosted on Oculus.com, and you can see them for yourself if you'd like. We verified that the files do originate from the Oculus website.

We should learn a lot more details later this week at Facebook Connect.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, uploadvr.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

