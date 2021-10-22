Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has DLSS on PC

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has support for NVIDIA DLSS on the PC, Quality Mode will be fantastic.

Rockstar announced the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition just hours ago, dropping on November 11 for virtually all of the consoles and of course, the PC.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on the PC will have support for NVIDIA DLSS, with DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) offering its usual modes (Quality, Balanced, Performance) for the GTA trilogy in its best form yet. Rockstar has overhauled virtually everything with the GTA trilogy remaster,

Because you're not going to be as strained running the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition at 4K as you would a brand new AAA game made in 2021, if you've got the GPU horsepower you could use Quality mode and enjoy even better-looking graphics without the performance hit.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Read more: GTA trilogy remaster looks AMAZING with huge graphics upgrades

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition introduces wide-ranging modern control upgrades, including improvements to targeting and lock-on aiming, updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels, updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Achievements, Trophies, and more. The Nintendo Switch version also features Switch-specific controls including Gyro aiming, as well as touchscreen camera zooming, pans, and menu selections, while the PC version includes support for NVIDIA DLSS and additional new Accomplishments via the Rockstar Games Social Club".

"Additional enhancements across all three titles include a completely rebuilt lighting system; improved shadows, weather, and reflections; upgraded character and vehicle models; along with new higher resolution textures across buildings, weapons, roads, interiors, and more. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition also features a range of environmental upgrades including all new foliage, smoother surfaces, and increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and clarity throughout the world".