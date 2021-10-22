All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has DLSS on PC

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has support for NVIDIA DLSS on the PC, Quality Mode will be fantastic.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 22 2021 10:00 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Rockstar announced the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition just hours ago, dropping on November 11 for virtually all of the consoles and of course, the PC.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on the PC will have support for NVIDIA DLSS, with DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) offering its usual modes (Quality, Balanced, Performance) for the GTA trilogy in its best form yet. Rockstar has overhauled virtually everything with the GTA trilogy remaster,

Because you're not going to be as strained running the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition at 4K as you would a brand new AAA game made in 2021, if you've got the GPU horsepower you could use Quality mode and enjoy even better-looking graphics without the performance hit.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has DLSS on PC 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has DLSS on PC 02 | TweakTown.comGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has DLSS on PC 04 | TweakTown.com

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition introduces wide-ranging modern control upgrades, including improvements to targeting and lock-on aiming, updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels, updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Achievements, Trophies, and more. The Nintendo Switch version also features Switch-specific controls including Gyro aiming, as well as touchscreen camera zooming, pans, and menu selections, while the PC version includes support for NVIDIA DLSS and additional new Accomplishments via the Rockstar Games Social Club".

"Additional enhancements across all three titles include a completely rebuilt lighting system; improved shadows, weather, and reflections; upgraded character and vehicle models; along with new higher resolution textures across buildings, weapons, roads, interiors, and more. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition also features a range of environmental upgrades including all new foliage, smoother surfaces, and increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and clarity throughout the world".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.