All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

HP just released a revised Reverb G2 with a bunch of changes

HP is releasing a revised version of the Reverb G2 that will be much better for people with glasses and AMD graphics cards.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Oct 21 2021 11:03 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

HP today announced an updated model of its Reverb G2 VR headset. The new device isn't a complete refresh but a revision of the first version with a handful of improvements that address some common complaints and concerns.

HP just released a revised Reverb G2 with a bunch of changes 01 | TweakTown.com

HP said the new version of the Reverb G2 would offer better controller tracking thanks to a 30% increase in vertical tracking volume. HP said this should reduce the blind spots above and below the visor that the original G2 suffered.

The updated headset also includes an improved face gasket and a redesigned data cable. The new face gasket includes a spacer, like you get with the Oculus Quest headsets, allowing better eye relief for people wearing glasses.

The new data cable is standard equipment for the updated Reverb G2 but is also available as an upgrade part for existing G2 owners. HP worked with AMD to develop the new cable to ensure better compatibility with AMD GPUs - a problem that plagues the existing G2.

HP's press release was not clear about the release date for the refreshed Reverb G2. However, in recent weeks, we've seen discussions on Reddit about some people already receiving the new face gasket, so HP may already be shipping the revised headset to customers.

Buy at Amazon

HP Reverb G2 VR Headset with Controller, Adjustable Lenses & Speakers

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$648.95
$648.95$650.00$648.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/21/2021 at 7:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:press.hp.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.