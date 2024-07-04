Noctua NH-D15 G2 next-gen flagship CPU cooler costs $150: ready to cool your next-gen CPU

Noctua has just introduced its brand-new NH-D15 G2 CPU cooler, revising its dual-fan NH-D15 design with engineering improvements that make it quieter, stronger, and improved in its air-cooling abilities. Check it out:

The new Noctua NH-D15 G2 cooler has some design tweaks, with offset, asymmetrical fin stacks above 8 separate heat pipes, which are redesigned pieces of metal that have 20% more surface area for cooling through dual 140mm fans, as well as a more smoothed-out acoustic profile. So good, so far, Noctua.

The company itself posted a promotional video that shows its new NH-D15 G2 cooler being 20% better at heat dissipation load at 60C. The company will offer its new NH-D15 G2 cooler in three different configurations:

Standard for AM5 and LGA1700 sockets

HBC (High Base Convexivity) for convex or slightly warped CPUs

LBC (Low Base Convexivity) for flat CPUs with offsets for older AM4, LGA2066, or LGA2011 sockets, as well as custom heatspreaders

Noctua says its new NH-D15 G2 cooler is 168mm-tall, 150mm-wide, that shouldn't have issues touching the graphics card when it's placed in thee upper most PCIe slot in your motherboard. All of them get a tweaked Torx-based mounting system, including a screwdriver and Noctua NT-H2 thermal compound in the box, along with a huge 6-year warranty.

Noctua CEO Roland Mossig explained: "Our G2 products have been years in the making and it feels amazing to finally be able to offer the first of them to our customers. We faced various challenges in both design and manufacturing, but we've cut no corners and gone the extra mile to make sure that the G2's will be worthy successors to some of our most iconic models. When you have them in your hands, I'm confident that you'll be able to sense some of the dedication and perseverance that went into creating these fans and coolers".

The new Noctua NH-D12 G2 cooler is available for purchase right now, for $150.