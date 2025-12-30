PlayStation emulator ePSXe gets updated for the first time in 10 years

How's this for a blast from the past: Remember ePSXe? It's now received its first major update in nearly 10 years.
Two days before Christmas, the creators behind the original PS1 emulator ePSXe issued a new version update that adds an important new feature. ePSXe v 2.0.18 introduces native support for CHD-based image files, with the emulator now being able to better open and run .CHD files alongside the more traditional .ISOs. The advantage of supporting .CHD is that the files are often much smaller and the format itself is lossless, which can lead to better quality experiences.
The release has garnered attention within the emulation community; however, some note that not all that much has changed in between the releases.
Check below for more info about the new v2.0.18 update:
ePSXe 2.0.18 for Windows has been released. You can find it in the downloads section.
The changes are:
- Updated the emulator core to version 2.0.18, including multiple fixes.
- Support for ISOs in CHD format.
- Added support for DPI Awareness (enable it in Options), and fixed issues with high resolutions when it was not enabled.
- Fixed a bug when reading the configuration that caused the emulator to close if the overlock value was not selected.
- Improved reverb and volume management in SPUCORE, including fixes in: Ghost in the Shell, Dinocrisis 1 & 2, Wipeout, DW7, and DQ4.
- Compatibility improvements: Starfighter Sanvein, Need for Speed III/IV, Kagero Deception II, Captain Commando, Valkyrie Profile, Street Scooters, Metal Gear Solid - Special Missions (changedisc), V-Rally 2 (JAP), and Samurai Shodown III.
- Improved BIOS support for HLE: Groove Adventure Rave - Mikan no Hiseki, SimCity Japan.