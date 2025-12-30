PlayStation emulator ePSXe gets updated for the first time in 10 years

OG PlayStation 1 emulator ePSXe gets a new update for the first time in 10 years, adding a few features like supporting .isos in the lossless CHD format.

TL;DR: ePSXe 2.0.18, the first major update in nearly 10 years, adds native support for CHD image files, enhancing file compression and quality. The update also improves DPI awareness, audio reverb, and game compatibility, fixing bugs and optimizing performance for classic PlayStation 1 emulation.

How's this for a blast from the past: Remember ePSXe? It's now received its first major update in nearly 10 years.

Two days before Christmas, the creators behind the original PS1 emulator ePSXe issued a new version update that adds an important new feature. ePSXe v 2.0.18 introduces native support for CHD-based image files, with the emulator now being able to better open and run .CHD files alongside the more traditional .ISOs. The advantage of supporting .CHD is that the files are often much smaller and the format itself is lossless, which can lead to better quality experiences.

The release has garnered attention within the emulation community; however, some note that not all that much has changed in between the releases.

Check below for more info about the new v2.0.18 update: