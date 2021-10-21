All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD, Microsoft unveil Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition

Out of nowhere, AMD and Microsoft announce new custom GPU: the Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics card.

Published Thu, Oct 21 2021 7:07 PM CDT
NVIDIA is no stranger to custom graphics card releases with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card, but now AMD is joining the fray with a collaboration with Microsoft on the new Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics card, check it out:

The new AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics card was an engineering partnership between AMD and Microsoft, with Microsoft working with AMD to get performance optimizations for older, right through to ultra-high-end systems.

When it comes down to the new Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics card, AMD engineers worked closely to optimize performance on AMD Ryzen CPUs, as well as letting Halo Infinite -- Microsoft's new flagship game for Xbox -- shine on the Radeon RX 6900 XT. The engineers at AMD have "developed incredible driver updates that deliver massive improvements in frame time performance throughout areas of the game's campaign mode".

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

As for the design aesthetic, the custom AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics card was inspired by Master Chief's very latest generation Mjolnir armor and a custom shroud design that looks absolutely awesome. There's a reflective, iridium gold fan border, the iconic "117" Spartan call sign, and a slick Cortana-blue light that shows the AI sitting in the back slot of Master Chief's helmet.

The company explained: "Launch is just the beginning for Halo Infinite on PC. As such, AMD was willing to pursue a close, long-term partnership with Halo across both engineering and marketing efforts. Looking ahead,we've identified opportunities for additional configuration options, performance tweaks, and memory improvements across both PC as well as console and we're working together on more optimization solutions that should benefit all platforms".

"Most excitingly though, we're looking forward to working closely with AMD to bring raytracing to Halo Infinite. Raytracing is one our top development priorities post-launch and look forward to sharing more soon".

If you want more information on the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics card here.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

