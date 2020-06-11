GOG giving away rare GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 graphics card
All you have to do is describe Cyberpunk 2077 in 8 simple words, and the card could be yours!
NVIDIA crafted one of the most amazing custom graphics cards ever with its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, something that later hit eBay for $5000.
Well, now the fine folks at GOG.com are giving one away and it's never been easier to win one. All you have to do is visit their forum, and then describe Cyberpunk 2077 in exactly 8 words. You can't write 7, you can't write 9 -- it has to be 8 simple words. You also can't write "Cyberpunk 2077", either.
GOG.com explains: "At GOG.COM we're all eagerly anticipating the release of Cyberpunk 2077, so let's all have some fun on the forums! And it wouldn't be fun enough without a really cool prize to grab, right? Between revisiting our favorite Deus Ex: Human Revolution and other essential cyberpunk games, you can now win the unique GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card to upgrade your machine before the game is released!"
They continue: "How can you get this prize? Visit the forum thread below and describe Cyberpunk 2077 in exactly 8 words. No more, no less, and without using the game's title".
