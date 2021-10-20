All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS teases Z690 mobos: Intel Alder Lake CPUs, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 tech

ASUS teases its next-gen Z690-based ROG STRIX, PRIME, ProArt and TUF Gaming motherboards, ready for Intel Alder Lake CPUs.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 20 2021 7:12 PM CDT
ASUS has officially teased its new Z690 family of motherboards, with the new ROG STRIX, PRIME, ProArt, and TUF Gaming motherboards all geared and ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.

ASUS teases Z690 mobos: Intel Alder Lake CPUs, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 tech 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new ASUS Z690 ROG STRIX motherboard looks delicious with its design and style, also rocking some dual 8-pin power connectors to power the flagship Intel Core i9-12900K processor. It looks great from this teaser by ASUS, but also expect multiple motherboards in the Z690 ROG family, with all of the Z690 ROG STRIX motherboards featuring DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 technologies.

ASUS will have the Z690 TUF Gaming that will be locked to DDR4, with ASUS not offering any Z690 TUF Gaming motherboards with DDR5. DDR5-ready motherboards from ASUS in the Z690 range include the ROG MAXIMUS, ROG STRIX, ProArt, and PRIME motherboards. There are also ROG STRIX, TUF Gaming, and PRIME motherboards with DDR4.

There's also the ASUS Z690 PRIME motherboard, with the PRIME-A series teased by ASUS. The teaser shows that the new ASUS Z690 PRIME-A motherboard has ARGB lighting, and a larger I/O cover over the PRIME-P series motherboard.

ASUS teases Z690 mobos: Intel Alder Lake CPUs, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 tech 02 | TweakTown.com
ASUS teases Z690 mobos: Intel Alder Lake CPUs, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 tech 03 | TweakTown.com
ASUS teases Z690 mobos: Intel Alder Lake CPUs, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 tech 04 | TweakTown.com
ASUS teases Z690 mobos: Intel Alder Lake CPUs, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 tech 05 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

