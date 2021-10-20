ASUS teases Z690 mobos: Intel Alder Lake CPUs, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 tech

ASUS has officially teased its new Z690 family of motherboards, with the new ROG STRIX, PRIME, ProArt, and TUF Gaming motherboards all geared and ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new ASUS Z690 ROG STRIX motherboard looks delicious with its design and style, also rocking some dual 8-pin power connectors to power the flagship Intel Core i9-12900K processor. It looks great from this teaser by ASUS, but also expect multiple motherboards in the Z690 ROG family, with all of the Z690 ROG STRIX motherboards featuring DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 technologies.

ASUS will have the Z690 TUF Gaming that will be locked to DDR4, with ASUS not offering any Z690 TUF Gaming motherboards with DDR5. DDR5-ready motherboards from ASUS in the Z690 range include the ROG MAXIMUS, ROG STRIX, ProArt, and PRIME motherboards. There are also ROG STRIX, TUF Gaming, and PRIME motherboards with DDR4.

There's also the ASUS Z690 PRIME motherboard, with the PRIME-A series teased by ASUS. The teaser shows that the new ASUS Z690 PRIME-A motherboard has ARGB lighting, and a larger I/O cover over the PRIME-P series motherboard.