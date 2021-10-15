ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I mini-ITX mobo: ready for next-gen SFF gaming PCs

The new ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard has been leaked, teasing the new Mini-ITX motherboard ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

ASUS is ready for the worlds of DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies on its new ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard, with 2 x DDR5 DIMMs ready for up to 64GB of DDR5 memory. There's a single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot ready for any graphics card on the market, and those of the future that are PCIe 5.0-capable.

Not only do we have rocket-powered hardware support between the worlds of DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technology, we have Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and the ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I Mini-ITX motherboard, for even the flagship Core i9-12900K processor inside of a tiny SFF gaming PC.

Something to note about the ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard is that the company is using a daughterboard installed directly above the space that is normally used for an M.2 slot, just above the graphics card and below the LGA1700 socket.

It will be nice to see what is going on under this spot, where we'll know more after November 4 when Intel launches the embargo on 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.