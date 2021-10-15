All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I mini-ITX mobo: ready for next-gen SFF gaming PCs

ASUS is ready for your next-gen SFF gaming PC with its ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming Wi-Fi mini-ITX motherboard: DDR5, PCIe 5.0 tech.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 15 2021 1:17 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The new ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard has been leaked, teasing the new Mini-ITX motherboard ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.

ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I mini-ITX mobo: ready for next-gen SFF gaming PCs 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

ASUS is ready for the worlds of DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies on its new ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard, with 2 x DDR5 DIMMs ready for up to 64GB of DDR5 memory. There's a single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot ready for any graphics card on the market, and those of the future that are PCIe 5.0-capable.

Not only do we have rocket-powered hardware support between the worlds of DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technology, we have Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and the ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I Mini-ITX motherboard, for even the flagship Core i9-12900K processor inside of a tiny SFF gaming PC.

ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I mini-ITX mobo: ready for next-gen SFF gaming PCs 06 | TweakTown.com
ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I mini-ITX mobo: ready for next-gen SFF gaming PCs 07 | TweakTown.com

Something to note about the ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard is that the company is using a daughterboard installed directly above the space that is normally used for an M.2 slot, just above the graphics card and below the LGA1700 socket.

It will be nice to see what is going on under this spot, where we'll know more after November 4 when Intel launches the embargo on 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.

Buy at Amazon

ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming Wi-Fi 6E

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$339.99
$339.99$340.99$350.92
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/14/2021 at 11:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.