All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting event includes Ghostface, from Scream

Scream's Ghostface is back, joins horror-themed 'The Haunting' bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War for Halloween.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 19 2021 8:48 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

As a huge Call of Duty: Warzone (mostly Rebirth Resurgence) and just as big of a fan of the Scream franchise, it brings me great pleasure to announce that Ghostface from the Scream franchise is dropping into The Haunting event in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting event includes Ghostface, from Scream 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Ghostface is available in the Store between October 19, and November 18, 2021 with the horror-themed "The Haunting" event in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. On the official Call of Duty website, they explain: "This is your opportunity to play as Ghostface before the return to cinemas in January 2022, when Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group will bring back the classic film series that defined the '90s for meta horror".

Not only is there a Ghostface Operator -- which I purchased just as I started writing this news -- there's also the iconic "Violent End" Finishing Movie. There's the "Cordless Phone" Weapon Charm, the "Scary Hours" Watch, an animated Emblem and Calling Card, 3 x Legendary Weapon Blueprints, with one of them being Ghostface's signature weapon: the "Ghost Blade".

Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting event includes Ghostface, from Scream 03 | TweakTown.com

What's really cool about this is that Ghostface will be haunting Verdansk -- where in traditional Scream fashion -- you'll have to answer a phone that is ringing somewhere on the map... but what happens when you answer it? You might be sliced and diced, and gutted like a fish by Ghostface.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War's new "The Haunting" horror-themed event runs between October 19, and November 18, 2021.

Buy at Amazon

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$72.99
$72.99$68.00$64.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/19/2021 at 8:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:callofduty.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.