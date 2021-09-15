All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA updates the odds of a dangerous asteroid colliding with Earth

Everything you need to know about Warzone's new hardcore mode

Raven Software teases hardcore version of battle royale with Warzone's upcoming Iron Trials '84 mode -- big changes coming.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 15 2021 6:34 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In what feels like something I've wanted since day one, Raven Software has just teased a hardcore version of battle royale with Call of Duty: Warzone changes coming in the form of the new Iron Trials '84 Mode.

Everything you need to know about Warzone's new hardcore mode 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Warzone's new Iron Trials '84 mode is still the same battle to the death, last team standing dominance with the circle closing in on you, the same looting system, and the Gulag -- with changes thrown into the mix. The match duration and circle collapse are being teaked, with the round timers decreasing by 12% and the circle collapse speed increasing by 12% which will ramp up the energy of rounds.

Raven said that transportation will be limited in the hardcore version of Warzone, with just ATVs and dirt bikes up for grabs.

  • Round timers + circle collapse speed changes: The match duration and circle collapse are being teaked, with the round timers decreasing by 12% and the circle collapse speed increasing by 12% which will ramp up the energy of rounds.
  • Base health changes: The normal base health is 100 but the new Warzone hardcore mode bumps this up to 250 base health, and while this sounds extreme (2.5x the health), tweaks have been made to the regen delay timer from 5 seconds to 7 seconds, with the regen per second rate reduced from 120 per second to 40 per second. You have more health, but you won't regen as fast... so that's more hardcore.
  • Starting weapon changes: Every player drops into Verdasnk with a .44 Magnum, and a Sledgehammer for some clobbering fun.
  • Loots and loadouts: There are big changes to the item pool inside of Supply Boxes, with the developer explaining that the new mode also "emphasizes the importance of scavenging to survive". This means that Epic and Legendary rarity weapon blueprints are more rare.
Everything you need to know about Warzone's new hardcore mode 02 | TweakTown.com
  • No Dead Silence or Stopping Power Round Field Upgrades: They're gone in Warzone hardcore.
  • No free loadout drops: Yep, they're gone, too.
  • Loadouts now cost more: You'll be paying $15,000 for a loadout -- up from $10,000 -- so you'll need to do much more looting.
  • Less transportation: Raven said there will be less transportation, so expect to see less bigger vehicles and helicopters and more ATVs and bikes.

Buy Station price increases... not only do Loadouts cost more, but so does everything else:

  • Armor Bundle: $1,500 to $2,000
  • Gas Mask: $3,000 to $4,000
  • Cluster Strike: $3,000 to $4,000
  • Precision Strike: $3,500 to $4,500
  • Self Revive: $4,000 to $5,000
  • UAV: $4,000 to $6,000
  • Loadout Drop Marker: $10,000 to $15,000
Everything you need to know about Warzone's new hardcore mode 03 | TweakTown.com
  • Sniper rifle changes: A single headshot from within 30 meters will only down an enemy, not kill them... not very hardcore with a sniper shot. If you want to kill a player, you'll need to shoot them more than once with a sniper rifle.
  • Equipment tweaks: Medical syringes nerfed, regeneration rate of 50% -- adding to the hardcore mode, while stun grenades have also been nerfed with the stun effect decreased by 50%.
  • Gulag changes, oh boy: There are now limits to the weapons that you get in the Gulag, with far more limited weapons on offer... but Raven has said that if you survive the Gulag, you'll redeploy with whatever weapon you were using -- whatever is left, hopefully bullet for bullet.

The new Iron Trials '84 mode will be available in Warzone with the Duos playlist, and goes live with the September 16 playlist update. The hardcore Warzone mode will be around for 2 weeks, but I'm hoping that if it's popular it becomes a regular staple.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Vanguard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/15/2021 at 2:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:callofduty.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.