Old-school Xbox 360 blade UI returns to celebrate 20 years of Xbox

Microsoft has overhauled its Xbox.com website to help celebrate 20 years of the Xbox brand with an old-school Xbox 360 UI.

While Microsoft has mostly celebrate 20 years of Xbox by selling you products, now the company is starting to do fun things to commemorate the brand.

Remember the old-school Xbox 360 UI? Those blades were pretty stylish and helped establish the standard for the console's scrolling-page interface. Now you can relive those old memories on Xbox.com.

Microsoft has given its Xbox website landing page a retro overhaul (wait, is the Xbox 360 already retro?!) to mirror the Xbox 360's original blade UI design. Before you get too excited, no, the Xbox Series X/S also received an update bringing back the beloved blades. The console UI remains the same, and the rest of the Xbox.com website is also the same.

Still, though, it's a neat little nod to Microsoft's legacy-defining console success. Let's hope we see more interesting and fun things like this continue as we get closer to the Xbox's 20th anniversary on November 15.