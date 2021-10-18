All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Old-school Xbox 360 blade UI returns to celebrate 20 years of Xbox

Microsoft has overhauled its Xbox.com website to help celebrate 20 years of the Xbox brand with an old-school Xbox 360 UI.

Published Mon, Oct 18 2021 3:01 PM CDT
While Microsoft has mostly celebrate 20 years of Xbox by selling you products, now the company is starting to do fun things to commemorate the brand.

Old-school Xbox 360 blade UI returns to celebrate 20 years of Xbox

Remember the old-school Xbox 360 UI? Those blades were pretty stylish and helped establish the standard for the console's scrolling-page interface. Now you can relive those old memories on Xbox.com.

Microsoft has given its Xbox website landing page a retro overhaul (wait, is the Xbox 360 already retro?!) to mirror the Xbox 360's original blade UI design. Before you get too excited, no, the Xbox Series X/S also received an update bringing back the beloved blades. The console UI remains the same, and the rest of the Xbox.com website is also the same.

Still, though, it's a neat little nod to Microsoft's legacy-defining console success. Let's hope we see more interesting and fun things like this continue as we get closer to the Xbox's 20th anniversary on November 15.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

