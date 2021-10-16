All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Activision wants employees back in offices in January 2022

Activision may squash remote work mandates early next year, wants game dev employees to return to offices by January 2022.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Oct 16 2021 10:41 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Activision-Blizzard, a company facing multiple lawsuits and investigations into employee rights violations, says it wants all employees to return to offices by January 2022.

Activision wants employees back in offices in January 2022 554 | TweakTown.com

COVID-19 has interrupted the games industry. Games are being delayed as publishers and dev teams adapt to the new normal: work-from-home and remote work instead of office-based jobs. Some companies like Eidos-Montreal are moving to four-day workweeks. Activision employees have also shifted from commute-based office jobs in expensive cities to remote work, but it might not last.

Activision-Blizzard, the industry's second-biggest billion-dollar earner, eventually wants employees back in offices...and soon. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier confirms the publisher plans to have workers "fully return to our offices by January 3, 2022."

For Activision, there's a lot riding on constant delivery of games and content. The publisher rakes in billions every year (this year it expects to make a record $8.379 billion in revenues) on the backs of annualized Call of Duty games and monetized updates in key online titles. Practically all of Activision's first-party dev teams now serve Call of Duty in some shape, whether it be Warzone updates or multiplayer content for new core games.

Blizzard has its own set of issues and problems to deal with, including a scathing sexual harassment lawsuit on top of delayed game releases and no new big tentpole launch games for the foreseeable future.

Whether or not productivity has taken a large hit remains to be seen. Activision is about to release Call of Duty Vanguard, its next game for 2021, and Warzone is still expanding. Workers predictably aren't so happy about returning to offices and many game devs are quick to discuss the advantages of remote work.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo III Eternal Collection - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$31.01
$31.01$31.01$34.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/16/2021 at 7:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.