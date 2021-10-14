All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Diablo 2 Resurrected server fix will 'take some time' to implement

Diablo 2 Resurrected's server issues may be here for some time as the fix requires a new architectural rewrite from Blizzard.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Oct 14 2021 5:53 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Blizzard has explained Diablo 2's server issues and says a fix will take some time to roll out.

Diablo 2 Resurrected server fix will 'take some time' to implement 80 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today Blizzard published a lengthy blog post detailing what's going on with Diablo 2's servers. Apparently D2R uses the same server structure as the original game, with minor alterations and tweaks--these tweaks are becoming more plentiful thanks to these issues. The devs explain that the server issues the past four days were caused by a perfect storm of massive concurrent user spikes and a game-improving update. Both of these combined knocked the servers offline. Datacenters have simply been overwhelmed every day--too many people are trying to play Diablo 2 Resurrected at once.

The global servers were also trying to continually reconnect and back themselves up, an automated process that caused lots of headaches. So Blizzard has optimized and released fixes with server downtime. The devs also say that the biggest fix will take some time to roll out.

Diablo 2 Resurrected server fix will 'take some time' to implement 69 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: Diablo 2 Resurrected Review: Evil Reborn

Diablo 2 Resurrected has two different types of servers: Global and regional. Regional servers will connect to global servers and upload character and account data. The issue is these uploads happen far too often. The original D2 had a lot less players and this didn't get in the way very much back then.

Blizzard is now coding a solution that will significantly reduce how often regional servers upload to global servers. This will free up the servers to back up data to their own regional databases.

This fix will take some time, though:

"Right now we are writing code to change how we do this entirely, so we will almost never be saving to the global database, which will significantly reduce the load on that server, but that is an architecture redesign which will take some time to build, test, then implement."

Long story short: You should probably expect intermittent server downtime and core issues throughout the coming weeks.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo III Eternal Collection - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$31.01
$31.01$31.01$29.12
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/14/2021 at 5:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:us.forums.blizzard.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.