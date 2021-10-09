All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core i7-12700K: up to 45% faster than Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel's new Core i7-12700K 'Alder Lake' CPU beats AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, Intel Core i9-11900K processors -- ready with DDR5 RAM.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Oct 9 2021 10:28 PM CDT
Intel's new Core i7-12700K processor is going to be offering some great performance under the flagship Core i9-12900K with some truly kick-ass performance.

In some new benchmark teases, the more "mid-range" Alder Lake CPU scores 800 points in the single-threaded CPU benchmark inside of CPU-Z, and 9423 points in the multi-threaded benchmark. This is compared to the 9544 on the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and 8162 on the Ryzen 9 3900X processors.

Remember, the new Intel Core i7-12700K is a 12-core, 20-thread CPU with separate high-performance, and high-efficiency CPU cores. The high-performance Golden Cove CPU cores are joined by high-efficiency Gracemont CPU cores, and then Hyper-Threading (HT) on top means we have 20 threads of Alder Lake ready to kick some AMD Ryzen ass.

This could be fake for all we know, so take it with a big grain of salt. We're not too far away from the retail release of Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs that will be debuting with DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 connectivity for next-gen GPUs, NVMe M.2 SSDs, and other PCIe 5.0-enabled devices of the future.

Intel Core i7-12700K: up to 45% faster than Ryzen 7 5800X 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

