Intel: our Arc graphics cards will NOT have crypto mining limitations

Intel will not be locking users out of crypto mining on their Arc GPUs -- the company isn't taking any action against miners.

We have been through all of this crypto mining gimp debacle with NVIDIA, which resulted in what we have now: Lite Hash Rate (LHR) cards with crypto mining gimps built in.

Well, Intel isn't playing that game -- the company has come out and said that its first Arc series GPUs will not be gimped for crypto mining. Intel's own Roger Chandler said that the company will not be gimping their Arc GPUs out of the box for crypto mining.

Handler explained: "As far as like software lockouts and things of that nature, we're not designing this product or building any features at this point that specifically target miners. As far as actions we're taking to avoid or lock them out, it's a product that will be in the market and people will be able to buy it. It's not a priority for us".

It'll be interesting to see how Intel's new Arc series graphics cards perform when it comes to crypto mining, as NVIDIA and AMD have both had many series of GPUs and graphics cards over many years now... where Intel is just stepping into the GPU game. We don't have too much longer to wait now.

We should expect some decent mining performance out of Intel Arc since they'll have GDDR6 memory, but we'll have to see how good that hash rate is in the New Year.