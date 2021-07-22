All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: NASA on high alert after Moon changes orbit, high-flooding projected

NVIDIA isn't clear with AIBs on making GPUs gimped for crypto mining

NVIDIA's crypto-gimped Lite Hash Rate (LHR) production is forced on AIBs, but AIB partners aren't going down without a fight.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 22 2021 7:53 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA made a big deal about its stance on crypto mining, and then gimped GPU drivers to hurt crypto mining... and then pushed out the LHR (Lite Hash Rate) series... but is it that big of a deal? It seems AIB partners don't give a sh*t.

In his latest video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead has had sources reach out to him and say: "You know now that you mention it Tom, the overwhelming majority of our arriving [GeForce RTX] 3070 stock is non-LHR. Last week I thought this was just the last remaining stock... but now it's late July, and most of our arriving 3070s remain as non-LHR models. The majority of upcoming deliveries are non-LHR as well".

An anonymous AIB source said: "Keep in mind that we are buying these dies from NVIDIA, and they are different from the LHR dies. So NVIDIA has to be mindful of what is going on, and letting some AIBs drag their feet more than others. LHR might be the standard for every SKU eventually, but we (AIBs) are going to drag this process out if they let us..."

As Tom points out, the AIB said that "they know the non-LHR models are going to sell for a higher price -- far longer -- so they want to keep making as many non-LHR 3070s as possible, for as long as possible".

NVIDIA is aware of all of this, as they're the ones that are providing the GPU dies to AIBs -- and they're shipping non-LHR GPUs without helping -- or forcing -- AIB partners to re-tool their production lines to make their custom GeForce RTX series graphics cards compliant with the Lite Hash Rate gimping.

NVIDIA isn't clear with AIBs on making GPUs gimped for crypto mining 503 | TweakTown.com

It is great to see that AIBs are dragging this process out because it shows that the AIBs still have power -- against NVIDIA, and that NVIDIA's stance on crypto mining is most likely very PR-focused. They are telling the world "ZOMG you can't buy a new GeForce RTX series card, damn those miners! Let us react to that by gimping the cards so miners don't buy them... see everyone, we helped you!"

In the background, this isn't happening -- non-LHR GPU dies are being shipped to AIBs without any force of them making them LHR models. Whatever, that is nothing for a gamer -- who cares if it has gimped mining if you're gaming on it. But... if you're a crypto-miner then you're going to buy that GPU and that is what the issue is here.

Mass crypto farms buying huge amounts of non-LHR GPUs, especially when they find out this news that most of the RTX 3060s and RTX 3070s -- and the ones coming in the months ahead, will be A-OK for crypto mining.

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming (12G-P5-3657-KR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$885.00
$989.99$834.99$895.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/22/2021 at 8:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.