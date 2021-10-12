All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung's new 980 PRO PS5 SSD: Custom heat sink, 7GB/sec speeds

Samsung introduces a new custom 980 PRO SSD specifically for the PS5, complete with a heat sink and enthusiast-grade 7GB/s speeds.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Oct 12 2021 9:39 AM CDT
Samsung has announced its custom 980 PRO SSD built specifically to fit into the PlayStation 5's M.2 expansion port.

Samsung's new 980 PRO PS5 SSD: Custom heat sink, 7GB/sec speeds

The new custom 980 PRO M.2 NVMe 1.3c SSD is designed to meet the PlayStation 5's size and speed requirements, featuring a built-in heat sink for proper heat dissipation and cooling under load. The 980 PRO's high-end V-NAND flash memory ensures enthusiast-level performance alongside Samsung's proprietary Elpis memory controller to deliver up to 7GB/sec read speeds and 5.1GB/sec write speeds over PCIe Gen4 x4.

The Samsung 980 PRO is a high-end drive that will ensure ultra-fast loading in PlayStation 5 optimized titles (as well as increased speeds in PS4 games) and speedy data transfers. The 980 PRO received a 98% rating at TweakTown, and was the hailed as best-performing flash-based consumer product as of September 2020.

The new PS5-ready 980 PRO with Heatsink drive will be available October 29, 2021 and comes in two capacities: 1TB ($249.99) and 2TB ($449.99)

  • Speeds: 7,000 MB/s read, 5,100 MB/s write
  • Interface: PCIe Gen 4.0 x4, NVMe 1.3c
  • Dimension: 24 mm W x 80 mm L x 8.6 mm H
  • 5-year warranty
Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG 980 PRO 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 Internal Gaming SSD M.2

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $499.99
CAD $499.99CAD $538.98CAD $539.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/12/2021 at 9:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

