Samsung's new 980 PRO PS5 SSD: Custom heat sink, 7GB/sec speeds

Samsung has announced its custom 980 PRO SSD built specifically to fit into the PlayStation 5's M.2 expansion port.

The new custom 980 PRO M.2 NVMe 1.3c SSD is designed to meet the PlayStation 5's size and speed requirements, featuring a built-in heat sink for proper heat dissipation and cooling under load. The 980 PRO's high-end V-NAND flash memory ensures enthusiast-level performance alongside Samsung's proprietary Elpis memory controller to deliver up to 7GB/sec read speeds and 5.1GB/sec write speeds over PCIe Gen4 x4.

The Samsung 980 PRO is a high-end drive that will ensure ultra-fast loading in PlayStation 5 optimized titles (as well as increased speeds in PS4 games) and speedy data transfers. The 980 PRO received a 98% rating at TweakTown, and was the hailed as best-performing flash-based consumer product as of September 2020.

The new PS5-ready 980 PRO with Heatsink drive will be available October 29, 2021 and comes in two capacities: 1TB ($249.99) and 2TB ($449.99)