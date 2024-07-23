ADATA's new LEGEND 970 PRO Gen5 SSD: up to 14GB/sec reads, actively cooled SSD with a fan

ADATA unleashes its new LEGEND 970 PRO Gen5 SSD powered by the InnoGrit IG5666 controller, with read speeds of up to 14GB/sec and capacities of up to 4TB.

ADATA has just launched its new LEGEND 970 PRO Gen5 SSD, powered by the new InnoGrit IG5666 controller with read speeds of up to 14GB/sec. Check it out:

ADATA's new LEGEND 970 PRO Gen5 SSD uses a space-saving actively-cooled heatsink that reduces Gen5 SSD temperatures by a huge 20%. The new LEGEND 970 PRO Gen5 SSD "takes it to the next level" by being the only PCIe Gen5 SSD on the market to power its micro-fan directly through the M.2 slot.

The new Gen5 SSD has read speeds of up to 14GB/sec (14,000MB/sec) and write speeds of up to 11GB/sec (11,000MB/sec) while coming in up to a larger 4TB capacity. ADATA's active cooler on the new LEGEND 970 PRO Gen5 SSD means that you can enjoy those 14GB/sec read speeds all day long, without thermal throttling occuring.

PCIe Gen5 x4 transmission interface

Up to 14,000/11,000MB/s sequential read/write speed

Dual-layer aluminum alloy and fan form an active air cooling system

Compared with a fanless heat sink, temperatures significantly reduced by 20%

4TB capacity

Active cooling is powered directly from the M.2 slot, no additional charging cable is needed

Operates long-term without slowing down or crashing

Supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms

5-year warranty

ADATA explains its active cooler on the new LEGEND 970 PRO Gen5 SSD: "The LEGEND 970 PRO utilizes a double-layered aluminum heatsink designed with integral air ducts to divert hot and cold air while the built-in micro-fan accelerates heat discharge. This revolutionary active cooling architecture precipitates a compact form factor that supports installation in tight spaces and allows the LEGEND 970 PRO to be used in systems where oversized bulky heatsinks cannot. In addition, the LEGEND 970 PRO is the only actively cooled SSD on the market that draws fan power from the M.2 slot, eliminating the clutter and hassle of an additional power cable".

The company uses the PCIe Gen5 x4 interface for its new LEGEND 970 PRO Gen5 SSD, while being backwards compatible with PCIe 4.0 and 3.0 platforms. ADATA has manufactured the LEGEND 970 PRO with rigorously tested 232-layer 3D NAND flash memory and comes in up to 4TB capacities.