NASA scientists now know where to look for life on Mars

The recent confirmation by NASA's Perseverance rover has led researchers to believe they now know where to look for ancient life.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Oct 12 2021 3:32 AM CDT
NASA has recently stated that the landing location for its newest Mars rover named Perseverance is the best location to discover signs of past life on the Red Planet.

NASA scientists now know where to look for life on Mars 01 | TweakTown.com
Researchers analyzed images taken by Perseverance of the landscape of the Jezero Crater where it landed. Before Perseverance landed, researchers speculated that the crater was once home to a large body of water being fed by a river. Now, according to a recent paper, NASA researchers' suspicions were correct as some surrounding rock formations show clear evidence that water was present some 3.5 billion years ago when Mars' climate was much more forgiving.

Researchers behind the study compared the images of Martian rock formation to what we commonly see here on Earth, and the similarities were astounding. A river system that was feeding a lake, at one point, rapidly slowed, causing the suspended sediment to form a delta. With evidence of water being present in the past, researchers hope that the samples from the rock will show evidence of past life being present in the area.

NASA scientists now know where to look for life on Mars 02 | TweakTown.com

According to Sue Horne, the head of space exploration at the UK Space Agency, "We are about to enter the most exciting time in the exploration of Mars. Soon the dream of examining specimens from the Red Planet will become a reality as the locomotion system of the Sample Fetch Rover is tested next month."

NASA scientists now know where to look for life on Mars 04 | TweakTown.com

An example from Earth.

NEWS SOURCE:bbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

