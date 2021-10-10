WD's new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD: starts at just $54, pushes 3.3GB/sec+

Western Digital launches its new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD with up to 3500MB/sec reads, in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities.

Western Digital has just launched its new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD, which won't break the bank but it will break through some speed barriers.

The new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD arrives in an M.2 2280 form factor on the PCIe 3.0 x4 interface and will come in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities. Western Digital has up to 3.5GB/sec (3500MB/sec) sequential reads, and up to 3GB/sec (3000MB/sec) on the 1TB model, while the 250GB model still has an ultra-fast 3.3GB/sec (3300MB/sec) reads and 1.2GB/sec (1200MB/sec) writes.

I don't know why you'd buy the 250GB model for $54 when the 500GB model costs $60... and includes the faster reads and writes with up to 3.5GB/sec (3500MB/sec) reads and 2.3GB/sec (2300MB/sec) writes for $6 more. For $110 you can have the 1TB model, with up to 3.5GB/sec and 3GB/sec reads and writes, respectively.

WD explains their new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD: "Stay in the moment and create beyond your expectations with the WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD. This powerful internal drive delivers up to 5X the speed of our best SATA SSDs so you can let your imagination flow and worry less about PC lag or load times".