WD's new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD: starts at just $54, pushes 3.3GB/sec+

Western Digital launches its new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD with up to 3500MB/sec reads, in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 10 2021 7:20 PM CDT
Western Digital has just launched its new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD, which won't break the bank but it will break through some speed barriers.

WD's new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD: starts at just , pushes 3.3GB/sec+ 01 | TweakTown.com
The new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD arrives in an M.2 2280 form factor on the PCIe 3.0 x4 interface and will come in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities. Western Digital has up to 3.5GB/sec (3500MB/sec) sequential reads, and up to 3GB/sec (3000MB/sec) on the 1TB model, while the 250GB model still has an ultra-fast 3.3GB/sec (3300MB/sec) reads and 1.2GB/sec (1200MB/sec) writes.

I don't know why you'd buy the 250GB model for $54 when the 500GB model costs $60... and includes the faster reads and writes with up to 3.5GB/sec (3500MB/sec) reads and 2.3GB/sec (2300MB/sec) writes for $6 more. For $110 you can have the 1TB model, with up to 3.5GB/sec and 3GB/sec reads and writes, respectively.

WD's new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD: starts at just $54, pushes 3.3GB/sec+ 02 | TweakTown.com

WD explains their new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD: "Stay in the moment and create beyond your expectations with the WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD. This powerful internal drive delivers up to 5X the speed of our best SATA SSDs so you can let your imagination flow and worry less about PC lag or load times".

NEWS SOURCES:shop.westerndigital.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

