Sony PlayStation 5 Absolutely Gold, only 5 made for $360,000 each

PlayStation 5 Gold Prime Edition announced: costs $352,770 and there's only 5 of the next-gen consoles being made by Caviar.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 6 2021 8:35 PM CDT
If you have $352,770 burning a hole in your pocket, I know how you can spend that money: buying a super limited edition PlayStation 5 Gold Prime Edition console.

Sony PlayStation 5 Absolutely Gold, only 5 made for 0,000 each 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Caviar is back again with the new PlayStation 5 Gold Prime Edition console, with gold plates, a beautiful pattern that reminds me of the Superman suit from Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. Caviar explains the PlayStation 5 Gold Prime Edition: "It is the best and most exclusive series ever produced by Caviar".

There are only 5 of these limited edition consoles being made, so at least you know if you spend $350,000+ on a gold-plated PlayStation 5 that no one you know will have one. Not only is the PS5 console itself beautifully styled, but the DualSense controller has also been tweaked. There's some beautiful gold-plated thumbstick, and that wicked pattern on the PS5 is spread across the DualSense controller.

Sony PlayStation 5 Absolutely Gold, only 5 made for $360,000 each 05 | TweakTown.com

If you want a more simple custom PlayStation 5, then Caviar has the gold-plated PS5 for $12,750... nearly 30x cheaper than the $350,000+ model.

Sony PlayStation 5 Absolutely Gold, only 5 made for $360,000 each 04 | TweakTown.com

As for the controller, just like in the retail packaging for the PlayStation 5, Caviar will only give you a single DualSense controller in the box. Although it does look very unique.

You can read more about the Golden Rock PlayStation 5, or buy it right here.

NEWS SOURCE:caviar.global

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

