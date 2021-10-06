Sony PlayStation 5 Absolutely Gold, only 5 made for $360,000 each

PlayStation 5 Gold Prime Edition announced: costs $352,770 and there's only 5 of the next-gen consoles being made by Caviar.

If you have $352,770 burning a hole in your pocket, I know how you can spend that money: buying a super limited edition PlayStation 5 Gold Prime Edition console.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Caviar is back again with the new PlayStation 5 Gold Prime Edition console, with gold plates, a beautiful pattern that reminds me of the Superman suit from Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. Caviar explains the PlayStation 5 Gold Prime Edition: "It is the best and most exclusive series ever produced by Caviar".

There are only 5 of these limited edition consoles being made, so at least you know if you spend $350,000+ on a gold-plated PlayStation 5 that no one you know will have one. Not only is the PS5 console itself beautifully styled, but the DualSense controller has also been tweaked. There's some beautiful gold-plated thumbstick, and that wicked pattern on the PS5 is spread across the DualSense controller.

If you want a more simple custom PlayStation 5, then Caviar has the gold-plated PS5 for $12,750... nearly 30x cheaper than the $350,000+ model.

As for the controller, just like in the retail packaging for the PlayStation 5, Caviar will only give you a single DualSense controller in the box. Although it does look very unique.

You can read more about the Golden Rock PlayStation 5, or buy it right here.