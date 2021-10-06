F2P Ghost Recon Frontline BR takes on Warzone with 100 player+ action

Ubisoft announces Ghost Recon Frontline, a new free-to-play squad-based multiplayer shooter while celebrating 20 years of the Ghost Recon franchise.

Ghost Recon Frontline is a new free-to-play battle royale FPS with huge 100+ player multiplayer, complete with 3-player squads and multiple classes. Gameplay emphasizes tactical action where players adapt and conquer based on weapon usage, skill, and map advantage.

Frontline is a "new take on the franchise" and the game's main mode, Expedition, features over 100 players and is set in the huge Drakemoor island--basically Warzone's Verdansk--that features tons of biomes, weapons, and even dynamic weather and time-of-day systems.

Testing will start first in Europe on October 14, and there's three classes during the test: Assault, Support, and Scout, and each has their own unique abilities and items. Ubisoft's Live Associate Producer Taina-Gabriela Ionita explains the three main classes:

Each class will have unique skills, abilities, consumables, and gadgets (ex: grenades), allowing the player to adapt in every situation. Each class comes with one active ability, one major passive skill and two minor ones. The Assault Class provides great sustainability in close range fights and overall proficiency maneuvers. The Assault's major skill prevents enemies they shoot from regenerating health for a period of time, while their active ability, the Sensor grenade, allows them to locate enemies in close range. The Support Class offers superior protection with their fortification abilities. If you want to defend a point or are caught off-guard, you can drop in cover points and auto-turrets to create a fighting position The Scout Class can easily recon the area for their team, revealing the enemies from a distance without fear of reprisal via their UAV ability. For example: if you're heading into a potentially dangerous area, you can scan it for enemies beforehand, to know what you're getting yourself into, or you can airdrop in a sniper tower at a key vantage point to catch enemies on the wrong foot.

The game features many of the standard features of a battle royale: a built-in ping system, voice chatting, and an indirect respawn system. Players have to collect dog tags from dead teammates or pay requisition points--an in-game currency given out for completing objectives and killing enemies.

The closed test begins October 14, but it's exclusive to PC and first available in Europe. Click here to sign up.

WHAT IS GHOST RECON FRONTLINE?

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Frontline is a free-to-play, tactical-action, massive PVP shooter set in the renowned Ghost Recon universe.

Featuring an advanced class system and large set of tactical support tools, Ghost Recon Frontline allows for complete freedom in strategic gameplay, with multiple ways to outsmart enemy teams and forge a path to victory.

UNBOUND TACTICAL FREEDOM

Switch between different contractors, even in the heat of battle. Shape the battlefield around you by calling in tactical reinforcements such as deadly auto-turrets, smoke screen drones and massive barricades. There is always more than one way to win, and it is entirely up to what kind of strategic approach you will take.

CLASS-BASED SQUADS

Team up with other players from all around the world and put together your perfect squad through a deep and impactful class system. Enjoy a tailored gameplay experience and bring your own tactical strategies to the field.

MASSIVE BATTLEGROUND

Discover Drakemoor Island, an open world full of diverse environments at the heart of the conflict in Ghost Recon Frontline. Consisting of multiple landmarks and distinct biomes, from high mountains to ruthless arid lands, and ever-changing weather conditions, Drakemoor Island requires unyielding adaptation.