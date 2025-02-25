'Lost Records' takes gamers on a unique trip to the 1990s & coronavirus era

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage was released last week - taking players on a mysterious journey set between mid-1990's Michigan, and the 2022 pandemic.

In a market dominated by fantasy and sci-fi action, contemporary titles like Life is Strange, Firewatch and Gone Home are somewhat of a niche in modern gaming. However, Don't Nod, the original creators of Life is Strange, are back with their latest entry Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. The title, mixing Stephen King's IT with coming-of-age style fiction, takes players back to a unique setting between 1995 Michigan and the 2022 pandemic era in a mystery narrative adventure.

Credit: Don't Nod

Tape 1, the first of two parts, was released last Tuesday. Similar to its predecessors, its gameplay loop leans heavily into emotional storytelling. Dialogue, exploration and atmosphere take center stage, and rather than equipping the player with weapons or mysterious powers, the playable character, Swann, is armed with a flashlight and a 90's camcorder.

The nostalgic touches - bulky TV sets, tangled AV cables, Tamagotchis, and troll dolls - make it a fascinating exploration as you jump between the mid-90s and modern-day settings. Similarly, you'll find the VHS-overlayed camera swapped for smartphones and the ever-beloved disposable masks when you revisit the modern day as a 43-year-old Swann.

Credit: Don't Nod

Early reviews of the title hold a 'very positive' rating on Steam and a generally favorable score on Metacritic. Over approximately eight hours of playtime, most reviews praise the writing and story, particularly how it captures the feeling of growing up in the 1990s, while also noting the game's technical shortcomings.

With Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Tape 2 releasing on April 15, gamers interested in a TV-like story steeped in nostalgia and a unique contemporary setting might want to check it out.