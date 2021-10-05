All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk posts wild video of SpaceX's rocket caught in lighting storm

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared a video to his Twitter account that showcases Starship caught in a crazy lightning storm.

Published Tue, Oct 5 2021 4:06 AM CDT
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to share a crazy video of the rocket Starship caught in a lightning storm.

The video showcases SpaceX's Starship rocket that will be transportation humans take to get to Mars one day. The team at SpaceX is currently hard at work getting Starship ready for its first orbital flight that is scheduled to happen sometime before the end of the year. SpaceX's Starship is the company's largest rocket, and when paired with the Super Heavy booster, it's the tallest rocket ever constructed at 400 feet.

In the video that Musk shared, we can see Starship at SpaceX's Texas facility off to the left-hand side with lightning appearing all around it, causing a gorgeous silhouette of the massive rocket. Musk further clarified in a follow-up reply to the original post that what viewers were seeing was real, "this is real btw" as some people must not have believed the video was real. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:inverse.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

