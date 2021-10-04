All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥
TRENDING NOW: Yellowstone's largest geyser is very active, massive eruption bursts

Amazon's New World MMO is still bricking GPUs, so be careful

Amazon Games' New World was killing EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards before it launched, and yeah, it seems it is killing more.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 4 2021 8:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Amazon is continuing to kill innocent GPU silicon with its new game New World, with the open beta killing GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards, and now the full game is here and it hasn't stopped.

Amazon's New World MMO is still bricking GPUs, so be careful 10 | TweakTown.com

Previously, New World was killing EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 graphics cards, with EVGA explaining it was due to "bad soldering". But now, new reports from PowerGPU -- a custom PC builder -- tweeted that the company received multiple emails from customers saying their graphics cards died after playing New World.

It seems gamers need to make sure they cap their FPS, or things can get out of control on a really powerful graphics card as you enter the many hundreds of frames per second. A user on Reddit played the full game, with uncapped FPS, on his brand new PC with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti inside. The post explains: "Just hours before live servers I decide to go back into the game due to anticipation and then my GPU fans go wild/loud and hangs the PC. I reset and the red VGA light appears on my motherboard......... sadge. I have since replaced my graphics card with my old 1070 which is now working fine (and set all settings to low)".

Buy at Amazon

New World

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/4/2021 at 2:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:tomshardware.com, reddit.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.