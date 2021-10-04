Amazon's New World MMO is still bricking GPUs, so be careful

Amazon Games' New World was killing EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards before it launched, and yeah, it seems it is killing more.

Amazon is continuing to kill innocent GPU silicon with its new game New World, with the open beta killing GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards, and now the full game is here and it hasn't stopped.

Previously, New World was killing EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 graphics cards, with EVGA explaining it was due to "bad soldering". But now, new reports from PowerGPU -- a custom PC builder -- tweeted that the company received multiple emails from customers saying their graphics cards died after playing New World.

It seems gamers need to make sure they cap their FPS, or things can get out of control on a really powerful graphics card as you enter the many hundreds of frames per second. A user on Reddit played the full game, with uncapped FPS, on his brand new PC with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti inside. The post explains: "Just hours before live servers I decide to go back into the game due to anticipation and then my GPU fans go wild/loud and hangs the PC. I reset and the red VGA light appears on my motherboard......... sadge. I have since replaced my graphics card with my old 1070 which is now working fine (and set all settings to low)".