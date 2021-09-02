All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EVGA RTX 3090s were killed in Amazon's New World from 'bad soldering'

EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards that were being killed in Amazon's game 'New World' was due to bad soldering, says EVGA.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 2 2021 7:09 PM CDT
Back in July it was being reported that Amazon's new game "New World" was bricking EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards, and once the company had multiple RTX 3090 cards returned, investigations began.

The cards were ramping up to huge frame rates in games, where EVGA RTX 3090s were being killed from Amazon's new game and no one knew why. But now we know: it was a "rare soldering issue" that EVGA found after it performed an X-Ray analysis of the killed cards.

EVGA says that it was only the cards made in 2020 that were affected, so any of the GeForce RTX 3090s made by EVGA in 2021 should be fine. PC World's Gordon Mah Ung explains:

"All of the cards were earlier production run cards manufactured in 2020. Under an X-ray analysis, they appear to have "poor workmanship" on soldering around the card's MOSFET circuits that powered the impacted cards. The company declined to say how many GeForce RTX 3090 cards it has sold, but did characterize this small batch as significantly less than 1 percent of the total".

NEWS SOURCES:pcworld.com, videocardz.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

