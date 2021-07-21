Amazon's new game 'New World' is BRICKING GeForce RTX 3090 cards (!!!)

Amazon's new game New World is out in beta form right now, with multiple gamers reporting that the game bricked their super-expensive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

The closed alpha and beta of New World have been bricking GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards, seeing the cards overheating and power spikes. It seems that New World is bricking EVGA branded GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards the most, but there have been multiple RTX 3090s bricked from New World in just the last few days.

I wanted to actually try it out as I began hearing more about it today while I was working and checking out Twitter, but yeah I think I'll be staying away from New World as I don't want it killing my GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

Below, is "Goatz" explaining what happened to their GeForce RTX 3090 -- after they loaded the New World beta up it started to load, after which the fans cranked to 100%, the FPS dropped to 0, the monitors turned off and the graphics card no longer detected.

After rebooting the PC, the system worked fine but then they tried to boost up New World but this time they "heard a loud pop" and then their RTX 3090 wouldn't POST. But get this... that wasn't the first EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 ULTRA that Goatz had die on him because of New World, but it was his second.

The New World beta killed his new EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 ULTRA, while the earlier alpha build of Amazon's new game killed his first EVGA RTX 3090 FTW ULTRA. That is not good at all... not at all.

Amazon's new New World is in beta form right now, available for pre-order costing $40 and launching on August 31. But Amazon is going to need to act quick to extinguish the flames from this story, as bricking GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards -- especially now, in these silicon shortages -- is not the message a gigantic company like Amazon needs right now as its launching its biggest game ever.